Trump proposes U.S. takeover of Gaza Strip. February. 06, 2025 07:48. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would "take over" and "own" the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, a region devastated by years of war and blockade with Israel. He stated that the U.S. plans to undertake a long-term urban development project in the Gaza Strip, contingent on relocating approximately 2.14 million Gazans to other Middle Eastern countries.



This proposal runs counter to the international community's long-standing support for a "two-state solution," which envisions Israel and Palestine as independent states coexisting peacefully. If implemented, the plan would likely spark accusations of forced displacement, violations of sovereignty, and concerns over potential ethnic cleansing. It is also expected to heighten tensions in the Middle East, often called the "powder keg of the world." The New York Times characterized the move as a geopolitical "Pandora’s Box."



“The United States will not simply rehabilitate Gaza; we will make a real difference in a new way,” President Trump declared at a White House press conference following a summit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump went on to claim that a U.S.-developed Gaza would become the "Riviera of the Middle East," a statement reflecting his background in real estate. When asked about deploying U.S. troops to the region, he responded, “We will do what is necessary.”



Trump had previously suggested Jordan and Egypt as potential resettlement locations for Gazans, but both nations have strongly opposed the idea. Other Arab countries have also expressed skepticism or outright rejection of the plan.



Netanyahu, however, welcomed Trump’s remarks, calling them “a remarkable proposal” and “a glimpse of a new future in a land long plagued by terror—one that could change history.”



