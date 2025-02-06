Pres. Yoon’s claim contradicts prosecutors' investigation records. February. 06, 2025 07:47. by 구민기 기자, 허동준 기자 koo@donga.com.

After the prosecution investigated Lee Jin-woo, former commander of the Army's Capital Defense Command, it was confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol used words such as “break down the door and gun," at the time of the declaration of martial law on December 3.



Investigation records confirmed by The Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday revealed that former Commander Lee told prosecutors: “President Yoon used words such as ‘break down the door’ and ‘gun.’” The prosecution also obtained a statement from Mr. A, a Capital Defense Command officer who had accompanied former Commander Lee on the day of martial law, that he overheard four phone calls between former Commander Lee and President Yoon.



Former Commander Lee and Mr. A's statements contradict President Yoon’s claims. On Tuesday, President Yoon denied the results of the prosecution’s investigation at the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, questioning whether it would be possible to pull people out. When asked whether he could recall the president used the words, former Commander Lee also denied the claim, saying, “There is much room for argument in the trial.”



