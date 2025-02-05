West End sensation ‘Anna X’ premieres in Korea. February. 05, 2025 07:46. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Inspired by the real-life story of convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, the acclaimed West End play Anna X has made its Korean debut. Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress under the name Anna Delvey, defrauded investors out of vast sums before being imprisoned.



The story revolves around Anna, a character modeled after Sorokin, and Ariel, a fictional tech entrepreneur. Ariel has developed an exclusive matchmaking app catering to celebrities and the social elite, securing significant investment despite privately admitting his venture is “a fantasy with no proof of viability.” He sees himself as someone who has bought into a hollow version of human nature—yet remains consumed by the desire for prestige and validation. In his eyes, Anna, a dazzling heiress from the upper echelons of society, represents the ideal partner. But while Ariel falls deeply for her, Anna wrestles with the unsustainable nature of the persona she has carefully crafted. Their shared illusions eventually spiral into a spectacular downfall.



One of the most striking elements of Anna X is its stage design, which mimics a smartphone interface. Social media messages exchanged between the characters are projected onto the backdrop, creating a dynamic interplay between the online and offline worlds. However, the use of original English text in these projections may present a linguistic challenge for some Korean audiences.



The play’s pairing of Anna and Ariel who represents the “fake it till you make it” culture that thrives in Silicon Valley is interesting. Throughout the performance, Anna references contemporary artists such as Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, whose conceptual works have fueled speculative bubbles in the art world. This parallel subtly underscores the characters’ precarious existences, built on perception rather than reality.



The play has several peripheral characters, all played by two actors. The roles change frequently as the story unfolds, and the two actors always wear the same clothes when they are Anna and Ariel. Ariel is the head of a startup whose single costume reminds you of Steve Jobs, but you might be disappointed if you were expecting fancy outfits for Anna, the wealthy heiress. However, it can be understood that the setting represents Anna, who is glamorous in people's fantasies but has no substance.



Anna X is currently being performed at LG Art Center U+ Stage in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, and will run through March 16.



