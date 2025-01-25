Kim Gilli wins five golds at Torino Winter Universiade. January. 25, 2025 07:34. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Kim Gilli (age 21) also dubbed as 'Rambor-gilli' swept all the five sports events she participated at the 2025 Torino World University Games Winter, claiming the title of a five-time champion.



Emerging as Korea’s top female short track skater, Kim added two gold medals from the women’s 1,000-meter short track and 3,000-meter short track relay held at the Torino Palavela Ice Rink on Thursday, the final day of the sports event. She already has won the finals for the female 1,000-meter event after overtaking the frontrunner Seo Hui-min with just four laps remaining by strategically choosing the inside track. Kim also won the gold in the female 3,000-meter relay with her teammates Seo Hui-min, Kim Geon-hee, and Lee Jia. Prior to this, Kim had already secured gold medals in the women's 500-meter, 1,500-meter, and mixed 2,000-meter relay.



Kim Gilli topped the female comprehensive ranking for the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Cup (now the World Tour) last season, claiming the 'Crystal Globe.' She is currently No. 3 in ranking for this season with two golds, one silver, and two bronzes in individual events. She will be joining the Winter Asian Games commencing in February in Harbin, China, and seeking to win together with Choi Min-jeong(27), the short track empress staging a comeback after a break last season.



