Prosecutors reportedly secure evidence regarding martial law case. January. 25, 2025 07:33. by 구민기 기자, 송유근 기자 koo@donga.com.

South Korean prosecutors, who took over the December 3 martial law declaration case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), have reportedly secured key evidence and testimonies that can counter statements made by President Yoon Suk Yeol during constitutional court impeachment trials and other occasions. They are preparing for a face-to-face investigation of the president based on investigation records that contradict statements made by President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun in the Constitutional Court, such as that the military was deployed purely as a symbolic gesture.



According to coverage by The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday, the prosecution's special investigation headquarters on the martial law case has gathered testimony from former Defense Minister Kim and other martial law leadership and seized evidence from military units such as the Defense Counterintelligence Command, Capital Defense Command, and Army Special Warfare Command.



Notably, the prosecutors reportedly secured a physical note from within the Defense Counterintelligence Command that matches the list of politicians to be arrested submitted by former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won during a search and seizure of the command. On Tuesday, President Yoon's team stated during a Constitutional Court hearing that there was no directive to arrest Han Dong-hoon, then ruling party leader, or National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. "This was not a list of people to arrest but a list of individuals at risk of violating proclamations, intended for monitoring their activities," former Minister Kim also claimed.



