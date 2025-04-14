Short-form videos: A new challenge for parents and kids. April. 14, 2025 07:39. .

Three years ago, I took a library class titled “Reading Picture Books with Dad.” It was designed for fathers who weren’t confident reading to their children. At first, I didn’t expect much, figuring there wasn’t much skill involved in reading a picture book.



Only after attending the class did I realize how mistaken I was. “Picture books are meant to be read through the illustrations. You need to give children enough time to engage with the images and use their imagination,” the instructor said. All the fathers looked sheepish at the comment. Reflecting back, my reading had been little more than Korean literacy training, simply reciting the text on the page. Rather than giving my child time to engage with the book, I focused on hitting a weekly target for the number of books read. I often brushed off questions with half-hearted answers, annoyed by the interruptions.



That day changed how I read to my kids. I stopped rushing through pages and waited patiently. My child began to observe the character’s facial expressions, the color of the sky, the number of balloons, and more, gradually deepening their curiosity. When familiar words appeared, they would suddenly burst into a song they learned at kindergarten. It was a powerful reminder of how a single book can expand a child’s world.



My two sons still ask for bedtime stories these days, but a powerful rival has emerged: short-form videos. With their fast pace, dazzling visuals, and catchy music, short-form content easily captures kids’ attention. One evening, my first-grade son asked to borrow my phone to listen to music. While I was momentarily distracted, he got hooked on a series of 20- to 30-second videos, continuously swiping upward. The clips featured foreign children playing with toys or goofing around in Spider-Man costumes, and my son was utterly absorbed. When I asked why he was watching them, he said, “Because it’s fun.”



More parents are growing concerned about their kids’ exposure to short-form content. According to a 2023 survey by the Korea Press Foundation of parents with children aged 3 to 9, 51.1% said their children watched short-form videos. In a separate 2024 study by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 94.2% of elementary, middle, and high school students named short-form content as their most-used medium over the past year, higher even than messaging apps (92.6%), which are essential for social interaction.



Short-form content is highly addictive. Repeated exposure to short and intense stimuli can rewire children’s brains to crave even stronger stimulation. They may become “dopamine slaves,” struggling with sustained focus and impulse control. A 2023 survey by the Ministry of Science and ICT found that 31.7% of young children reported difficulty with self-regulation while watching short-form content. Last year, Oxford University Press selected “brain rot” as its word of the year, highlighting the compulsive overconsumption of online content as a worrying trend.



Other countries are taking action to address childhood short-form addiction and smartphone dependence. In May 2023, the French government announced it was considering banning smartphone use by children under 13. The United Kingdom passed its Online Safety Act, which is set to take effect soon, to protect children from harmful content. In contrast, South Korea remains virtually defenseless. The government must move quickly to identify high-risk groups and educate parents. Platform companies must also take greater responsibility for self-regulation.



한국어