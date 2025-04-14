SK Battery America helps revitalize small Georgia city. April. 14, 2025 07:40. by 커머스=박종민 blick@donga.com.

About a five-minute drive from SK Battery America’s plant in Jackson County, a small Korean restaurant stands along the main street of downtown Commerce. On the morning of March 25, the restaurant had just opened and was ready to serve its first customers. Although it was still early, small groups of two or three trickled in, ordering traditional Korean dishes such as doenjang jjigae, a soybean paste stew.



“Most of my weekday customers are SKBA employees, and on weekends, many local residents stop by,” said Robin, the restaurant’s owner.



According to city officials, many storefronts in the area were vacant when SKBA broke ground. But since the factory began commercial operations, the Korean restaurant opened — followed by other businesses gradually filling empty spaces.



“The opening of the restaurant helped breathe new life into downtown,” a city official said. “SKBA has acted as a catalyst for revitalizing the area.”



SKBA has also become one of the most sought-after employers in the region. Misti Martin, deputy commissioner of global commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the company is one of the largest employers in northeast Georgia.



“Many residents used to commute long distances for work,” she said. “Now, they can have good jobs close to home.”



Taylor Young, who works in human resources at SKBA, said the company offers relatively high wages compared to other local employers. “Many high school graduates choose to work at SKBA,” he said.



Christopher Chastain, an engineer at the company, said his income rose significantly after switching from his previous job. “I had no engineering experience when I started,” he said, “but over the past four years, I’ve built real expertise.”



SKBA’s presence has even led to multiple family members working at the same facility. Chastain’s wife joined the quality control department three months ago. Paula Byars, a Commerce resident of more than 20 years, has worked in SKBA’s HR department for nearly three years. She learned about the job through her cousin’s spouse, who works in the electrode division.



“My wife and I are both happy working at SKBA,” Chastain said. “We’re building our long-term future here together.”



Byars added, “SKBA has helped improve income levels for many people in the community.”



한국어