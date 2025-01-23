56 protesters arrested on charges of courthouse storming. January. 23, 2025 07:42. by 전남혁 기자 forward@donga.com.

On Wednesday, 56 protesters were arrested after storming the Seoul Western District Court to protest the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The protesters beat police officers, damaged property, and caused a group disturbance. It is considered unprecedented for more than 50 ordinary citizens, who do not belong to specific organizations such as labor unions or student groups, to be arrested in a single incident.



On that day, judges Hong Da-seon and Kang Young-gi of the Western District Court issued arrest warrants for 56 of the 58 individuals who engaged in violent protests inside and outside the court between Saturday and Sunday. The judges stated that there was a "risk of flight." The arrested individuals face charges of trespassing, obstruction of official duties, and special assault.



In total, 58 people were arrested for the violent invasion of the Western District Court, including two individuals who were initially arrested for assaulting police officers during the protest. The legal community has deemed the arrest of 58 individuals particularly unusual, especially when compared to incidents involving organized groups or unions, such as the 465 arrests during the violent sit-in by the Korean Federation of Student Associations in 1996 and the 64 arrests related to the occupation of the Ssangyong Motors Pyeongtaek factory in 2009.



Additionally, on the same day, the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency announced the arrest of three netizens who had posted online criminal threats targeting the Constitutional Court, courts, and the National Assembly.



한국어