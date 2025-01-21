Samsung Heavy Industries secures $261.5 million LNG carrier order. January. 21, 2025 08:20. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

Samsung Heavy Industries marked the beginning of 2025 with its first order of the year for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.



On Monday, the company announced that it had secured an order for an LNG carrier from an Oceania-based shipping company, valued at 379.6 billion won. This order signals the start of Samsung Heavy Industries' eco-friendly shipbuilding initiatives for the year, as the LNG carrier sector remains a strong suit for domestic shipbuilders.



Following a two-year construction period, the LNG carrier is scheduled for delivery to the shipping company by June 2027. With this new contract, Samsung Heavy Industries now has an LNG carrier order backlog of 84 vessels valued at $19.1 billion. A company official remarked, "This achievement underscores our position as a global ‘top tier’ player in the LNG carrier sector."



As demand for eco-friendly energy continues to rise, the LNG carrier market has seen steady growth, with the Korean shipbuilding industry gaining recognition for its technological competitiveness and increasing prominence within the global industry. Earlier this month, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering delivered a 174,000㎥ LNG carrier, built by HD Hyundai Samho, to its ship owner on January 6th, marking the beginning of exports for 2025. "This year, we plan to continue receiving orders focused on eco-friendly ships, including LNG carriers, ammonia carriers, and other high value-added marine projects," a Samsung Heavy Industries official said.



한국어