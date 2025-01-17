Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire on Day 466. January. 17, 2025 07:47. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday (local time) reached a sudden agreement on a six-week cessation in the war in Gaza. This development came 466 days after the onset of the “Gaza war” was sparked by Hamas’ extensive attack on Oct. 7, 2023. With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump taking office in five days (Jan. 20), the ceasefire was achieved, marking a turning point in the Middle East conflict, which spread further across Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. As Trump's new term is soon to begin, the world is turning attention to the possibility that his administration can end two major global conflicts: the complex situation in the Middle East and the prolonged war in Ukraine. Trump has consistently called for the resolution of these two crises.



Authorities from Israel, Hamas, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States agreed on a “three-phase ceasefire plan,” which involves a 42-day pause in combat, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and then a discussion about a permanent ceasefire, according to reports from Al Jazeera and The Times of Israel on Wednesday. The first release of hostages will be carried out this Sunday when the ceasefire deal takes effect. Thirty-three Israeli captives will be freed, primarily consisting of women, children, and the elderly, including two dual American-Israeli citizens. In response, Israel is set to release approximately 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.



Trump, who consistently called for a cessation of conflict in Gaza, wrote on Truth Social that hostages would be “returning home.”



