Yang Hyun-jun scores first goal at Scottish Premiership season. January. 16, 2025 08:21. by 김정훈기자 hun@donga.com.

Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun netted his first goal of the 2024-2025 Scottish Premiership season in a match for Celtics on Tuesday. The goal marked his first in 18 official matches this season.



The South Korean footballer started in the 17th round of the 2024-2025 Scottish Premiership against Dundee on Tuesday and scored Celtic's second goal with a header in the 53rd minute, leveling the score at 2-2. Kyogō Furuhashi delivered a cross from the right, and Yang skillfully headed the ball into the net during a goal-line scramble. He was substituted by Alex Baye in the 71st minute. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.



Yang scored his first goal of the season in 18 official matches. Before this match, he had appeared in 12 regular league games, three UEFA Champions League fixtures, and two League Cup matches this season without finding the net. This goal also marked his first for Celtic since he scored the opening goal with a header in a 6-0 victory against Aberdeen during the 13th round of the 2023-2024 regular league on November 13, 2023, his debut season after transferring from Gangwon in the K League 1. The goal against Aberdeen was his sole contribution in 31 official appearances, including 24 league matches, last season.



Despite the draw, Celtic remain firmly at the top of the league table with 60 points (19 wins, three draws, one loss). They maintain a significant lead over second-place Rangers, who have 44 points (13 wins, five draws, four losses) and one game in hand.



