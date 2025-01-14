‘Risorious’, “Quantification of mental wellness is the key to better care”. January. 14, 2025 14:56. (munch@itdonga.com). Senior cognitive care has risen as a worldwide issue with many governments enhancing welfare programs for the cognitive well-being of the increasing elderly population. Dementia, mild cognitive impairment are being a real threat to the welfare system and quality of life for individual seniors. Also, the overall tendency of heading to an aging society is a worldwide phenomenon even in the developing nations. Fueled by the increasing population, awareness, and social needs, the market and technology for senior mental care is explosive.



At another perspective, the term “mental health” is also gaining a lot of interest worldwide. Management of stress, depression in a daily basis with new technology is being more and more embraced. More people are willing to care for themselves by visiting clinics, counseling, and with devices or applications.



Risorious targets this expanding market with the social vision of “better mental care for everyone”. Risorious is a healthcare startup developing innovative technology for the quantification and precise prediction of mental health. It focuses on both hardware and algorithms to analyze biometric data. Based on these technologies, it ultimately goals to establish an integrated evaluation platform for both the mental status and the efficacy of pharmaceuticals targeting this area.



Among these efforts, EZRest, an EEG-based cognitive function monitoring device is reaching the end of development. This device is powered by 6 EEG channels collecting brainwave data. After three minutes of measurement and analysis the user is reported with an intuitive score regarding their cognitive function and dementia risk scores. The algorithm was developed by analyzing more than 2,000 retrospective data. Risorious aims to spread this novel device system for the improvement of senior wellness.



(source=Risorious)





Risorious is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation). Through the program, Risorious has developed international R&D networks and potential opportunities for global expansion.



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)