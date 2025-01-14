A woman in 50s saved the lives of four people. January. 14, 2025 08:03. by 박경민 기자 mean@donga.com.

A Chinese immigrant who lived in Korea for 20 years recently passed away and donated her organs, saving the lives of four people. The Korea Organ Donation Agency announced on Monday that Hwang Seol-mae (55, photo) donated her heart, lungs, left and right kidneys, bones, and skin at Jesus Hospital in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on November 28 last year.



On November 19, Hwang fainted after complaining of a headache and was taken to the hospital, but did not regain consciousness and became brain dead. Her family decided to donate her organs in remembrance of Hwang, who always helped neighbors. The family recalled memories of Hwang being considerate, a warm person who reached out to help others in need.



Hwang was born in Mudanjiang City, Heilongjiang Province, China, as the youngest of one son and one daughter. After graduating from high school and working in China, she relocated to Korea at the age of 25 and worked at a restaurant. She acquired Korean nationality after marrying at the age of 31.



For more than 20 years, she participated in a meal support project and church volunteer work, delivering lunch boxes to students who went to school without breakfast. “I believe she’s in heaven. I hope she’s at peace there,” said Hwang’s husband. "Thank you, and I love you!"



한국어