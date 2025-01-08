NVIDIA CEO: ‘ChatGPT moment for general robotics just around the corner’. January. 08, 2025 08:16. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced the launch of "Cosmos," a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) development platform for robots and autonomous systems, during his keynote speech at CES 2025 on Monday (local time). Huang emphasized that much like how AI advanced rapidly with the introduction of ChatGPT, the convergence of AI and robotics is poised to drive a new era of innovation. He said Cosmos is designed to enable robots to learn from vast amounts of real-world data, significantly reducing the time and cost required for training.



Huang’s keynote, delivered a day before CES officially opened, marked the first major presentation of the annual tech event. Interest was so high that thousands of attendees lined up two hours in advance to secure seats. The Mandalay Bay Convention Center reached its full capacity of 12,000.



This was Huang’s first CES keynote since 2017 when he outlined NVIDIA’s ambitions to lead the AI market. Since then, the company has dominated the global AI semiconductor industry, and this year, Huang introduced Cosmos as a bold step toward the mainstream adoption of robotics and autonomous technologies.



Huang described Cosmos as a platform that aims to make robotics AI accessible to a broader range of developers. “Our goal is to democratize robotics AI so that developers can engage with general robotics systems effortlessly,” Huang said. “The platform facilitates large-scale data training and testing while enabling developers to create customized models tailored to specific applications.”



