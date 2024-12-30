HORANGYI Inc.: "Captivating the World with Korean Flavors". December. 30, 2024 18:05. (racingcar@itdonga.com). HORANGYI Inc. is expanding its presence in the global market, building on its success in Korea's dining and food sectors.



Founded in 2022, HORANGYI Inc. has introduced a variety of brands and products, including a retro-style instant udon and the bulgogi brand Woobool sikdang, as well as the 16-hour slow-cooked Korean sausage soup Hoseokchon, Boochang jegwa walnut pastry, the PowderChef sauce brand that combines Korean sauces with a new biotechnology, and the lunchbox brand Maat-Jangwoo dosirak that has been developed in collaboration with 7-Eleven.



The company has strategically separated its dining and product businesses, to strengthen its overall competitiveness. It collaborates with skilled partners for planning, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution purposes, in order to sustain its growth trajectory. HORANGYI Inc. has set a revenue target of 10 billion KRW for 2024.



HORANGYI Inc.'s major products / Source: HORANGYI Inc.





HORANGYI Inc. was co-founded by Woo-seok Jeon and the actor Jang-woo Lee. In developing new brands and items, the company thoroughly analyzes the preferences of Korean consumers and enters the market at the optimal time, when these preferences are starting to gain broader appeal. The company also employs a marketing strategy based on closely examining the interplay between food flavors, packaging, branding, marketing, and advertising characters. Through a dedicated content production team, HORANGYI Inc. enhances its advertising effectiveness by coordinating its efforts with those of influencers, content creators, and media channels.



HORANGYI Inc. operates under the leadership of Woo-seok Jeon, alongside the company’s co-founders Seong-jun Kim and Jang-woo Lee. Its team is comprised of research and development staff, product planners, marketers, distribution experts, and dining operation specialists. In addition, the company has recruited export specialists and supervisors to target the international food market.



HORANGYI Inc. plans to first enter advanced markets such as those in the United States, China, and Japan. By tapping into major distribution networks like H Mart, Costco, and Japanese convenience stores, the company is aiming to increase its market share. Simultaneously, it is building influencer networks that are familiar with each country's culture and trends, in order to connect with local consumers. The company is determined to compete through region-specific strategies and innovative approaches.



"We have streamlined our operations in Korea to design an intuitive and efficient overseas operating model. By increasing our engagement with the younger generation and strengthening our content marketing, we are aiming to solidify our position in the global market," stated the HORANGYI Inc. representative.



by Joo-kyung Cha