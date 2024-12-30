Esther Formula: "Providing Comprehensive Solutions to the Global Health and Nutrition Market". December. 30, 2024 18:00. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Expanding Horizons with an Integrated Value Chain

The nutrition business group Esther Formula is expanding its activities to the global health and nutrition market, taking advantage of the integrated value chain it has established in South Korea.



Founded by Dr. Esther Lyuh, the company incorporates her clinical expertise and knowledge of preventive medicine into its product research and development. The resulting patented formulations and ingredient blends tailored for East Asians helped the company establish Esther Mall, a nutrition platform that boasts of over 3 million members in Korea.



With a focus on strengthening R&D, Esther Formula became the first in Korea to launch orally dissolving glutathione films, subsequently supplying over 450 million units within a period of three years. The company has also created bestsellers like plant-based NMN, elastin, and SAC supplements, to meet consumer demand. Its diverse range of over 500 products, including films, jellies, powders, and tablets, caters to a variety of consumer needs.



Esther Formula manages all of its processes—from sourcing the raw materials to R&D, manufacturing, distribution, and sales—through an integrated value chain. This system has improved the cost efficiency and enabled rapid market responsiveness. Thanks to this approach, the company achieved an average annual growth rate of 83.28% between 2019 and 2023, while capturing the top market share of South Korea’s nutrition product sector and generating 410 billion KRW in revenue (2023 figures).



To build on its success in Korea, Esther Formula is now targeting the international market, and is already active in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan. The company’s strategy is focused on localization. In China, it has partnered with popular local influencers (Wanghong) in order to boost its brand awareness and sales. Across Asia, the company has also secured listings on major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee Singapore and Shopee Philippines. In Japan, Esther Formula entered Qoo10 and became the top-ranking brand in the "Mega Waribiki" beauty supplement category.



Developing country-specific products is a cornerstone of its global strategy. For example, Lyuh Esther Liposome Glutathione Direct White Max, which has been developed for the Chinese market, uses a liposome technology to enhance glutathione absorption, offering improved skin-brightening and antioxidant benefits for Asian consumers. Meanwhile, Dr. Esther Green Cut, a health supplement designed to reduce body fat that dissolves in water, has been crafted as a convenient diet solution for consumers in Southeast Asia and beyond.



Esther Formula has selected the US as its next growth market, by aiming to establish a new brand identity that combines K-beauty with K-nutrition. The company is building a direct manufacturing plant in California that will produce orally dissolving films (ODF) and CBD (cannabidiol) products, while working to gain global quality certifications such as HACCP, GMP, and ISO 9001.



To ensure the quality and reliability of its products, Esther Formula has formed long-term partnerships with global raw material manufacturers like Dupont Danisco (USA) and Nutrivitality (UK). It has also signed an exclusive contract with Douglas Laboratories (USA), designed to secure distribution channels in the professional medical network.



As Dr. Esther Lyuh, CEO of Esther Formula, stated, “Our goal is to provide comprehensive health solutions, ranging from functional foods to inner beauty products, and to establish sustainable leadership in the global health market. By acting as a pioneer in new markets and developing innovative products, we are aiming to grow as a company that fulfills its responsibilities in the global health sector.”

