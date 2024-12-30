VTPL: "Leading K-Beauty with SISTERANN, Powered by Waterproof Technology". December. 30, 2024 13:54. (pengo@itdonga.com). Ryan Chun, CEO of VTPL, introducing the SISTERANN brand / Source: IT DongA





South Korea’s renowned products and content, which is exemplified by K-pop, K-dramas, and K-food, have captivated a global audience. This success stems from the efforts of innovative businesses working in harmony with the supportive policies of public institutions.



The global cosmetics phenomenon, K-beauty, is no exception. By developing products suited to diverse environmental conditions and consumer preferences, and by staying ahead of the ever-changing trends with cutting-edge technologies, K-beauty has solidified its standing on the global stage.



0One of the key players in this wave is VTPL (CEO Ryan Chun), the operator of the cosmetics brand SISTERANN. By leveraging on its long-lasting performance as a competitive edge, the brand has achieved impressive results in the global market. In an interview with CEO Ryan Chun, we explored how this emerging brand has gained recognition in the international cosmetics field.



From Importing to Manufacturing: A Strategic Shift

Originally an IT developer, Ryan Chun’s career took a turn during a trip to France. There, he witnessed travelers lining up at a pharmacy to purchase cosmetics, which inspired him to launch a French direct-shipping cosmetics business. After founding VTPL in 2012 and initially focusing on imports, Chun changed to manufacturing in 2017, launching the SISTERANN brand.



VTPL’s production facility for SISTERANN products / Source: VTPL





Chun explained that the decision to transition from imports to manufacturing was made to secure the company’s future. While importing generated adequate revenue when the business was small, the growing organization began to face limits in relation to its scalability. In around 2017, as K-beauty began to gain global recognition, Chun chose to join the export market. “The earnings we achieved through exports felt more fulfilling than those we gained through imports,” he added.



Differentiation through Functionality: The Power of Waterproof Technology



Establishing a foothold in the market was challenging, as existing brands dominated the field. Merely claiming that “our product is better” wasn’t enough to capture the consumers’ attention.



Therefore, SISTERANN focused on emphasizing the functionality of its products, particularly its superior waterproof capabilities. The brand’s products resist smudging from sweat or water better than those of competitors, which became a key selling point.



This wasn’t just marketing hype—SISTERANN provided measurable performance results and secured the related patents in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan to support its claims.



A Breakthrough Eye Pencil: 7 Million Units Sold

Chun admitted that the journey wasn’t free from trial and error. Initially, SISTERANN launched lip products like tints and lipsticks that highlighted their unique waterproof feature, but the market reception fell short of the expectations. “In the case of lip products, consumers prioritize color and texture over functionality,” he noted.



SISTERANN’s flagship product, the Eye Pencil / Source: VTPL





SISTERANN then shifted its focus to eye products, introducing the Eye Pencil. This product gained significant traction owing to the ability to maintain its color and shape throughout the day, which was particularly appealing to busy professionals. With a repurchase rate exceeding 50%, the Eye Pencil became SISTERANN’s flagship product, achieving cumulative sales of 7 million units.



Achieving 70% of Sales from the Overseas Market

SISTERANN focused on its waterproof feature to expand into the international market, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand’s relatively low rate of domestic recognition turned out to be less of an issue abroad.



Instead of relying on local agents, SISTERANN launched its own direct-to-consumer online stores and crafted country-specific digital marketing strategies.



For example, in Southeast Asia, where many consumers are Muslim and prefer minimal physical exposure aside from their eyes, SISTERANN’s eye product li

neup resonated with consumers.



SISTERANN Pink Essence Cover Pact / Source: VTPL





SISTERANN also began distributing products through major global platforms like WATSONS and Shopee. As a result, 70% of the brand’s revenue now comes from overseas, including sales in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United States.



Preparing for the Next Leap



After a decade in business, VTPL has grown into a company generating an annual revenue of 15 billion KRW domestically and 25 billion KRW internationally. With steady annual growth of around 10% until 2021, VTPL is now preparing for the next phase of its expansion.



In Japan, the company is aiming to strengthen its offline presence by placing products in 3,800 stores nationwide by Q3–Q4 this year. It is also setting up a local subsidiary in the United States, with its operations starting in Q4 to establish a foothold in the US market.



SBA’s Support Program: Recommended for Young Entrepreneurs

VTPL was selected for the SBA’s Seoul Award, a program designed to help globally competitive SMEs in Seoul expand their sales channels and exports.



Reflecting on the program, Chun said, “The SBA provided us with practical and valuable support, such as marketing techniques for our overseas expansion

and access to cutting-edge technologies. They also played a crucial role in connecting us with major global distribution platforms.” He encouraged young en

trepreneurs who are facing challenges to explore the SBA’s programs.



Lastly, Chun highlighted VTPL’s ongoing recruitment efforts, particularly as the company begins to expand internationally. “We’re a much larger and more enjoyable company to work for than you might expect,” he said, inviting talented individuals to take part in VTPL’s journey.



by Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)

