Toforto: Spreading Sustainable Fashion Handbags Worldwide. December. 30, 2024 10:25. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The eco-friendly lifestyle handbag company Toforto is expanding its product distribution range to the US and Europe.



Toforto stands for “Today for Tomorrow,” symbolizing the meaningful actions taken today for a better tomorrow. To minimize the environmental damage caused by traditional leather production, the company upcycles discarded leather into recycled leather. Toforto has developed a patented technology to enhance the durability and tensile strength of its products. The handbags are the result of a collaboration between a craftsman with 36 years of experience, a production expert with 40 years of expertise, and a CEO with 24 years in the design field.



Toforto handbags introduced by the CEO, Mi-yeon Jeon / Source: Toforto





Toforto designs handbags with sustainability at the core of their ethos, focusing on delivering superior quality and timeless aesthetics that are so exceptional they could be passed from mother to daughter. The company prioritizes not only social and environmental values, but also the fundamental functionality of handbags.



Toforto recently stood out in South Korea’s small business support programs, securing a spot among the Top 7 companies out of over 9,000 participants. It also won the 2024 Good Design Korea and Global Design iT Award.



In collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Toforto participated in the Maison&Objet Seoul Pavilion in France, where the company introduced its eco-friendly handbags to the global market. This exposure facilitated discussions with buyers from over 20 countries, including those in France, India, the UK, and Russia. The company also participated in SBA initiatives such as the Shopee Global Export Fast Track and Japan Outbound Overseas Store Expansion Support, laying the groundwork for its global expansion.



Toforto showcasing eco-friendly handbags worldwide / Source: Toforto





Toforto is committed to recycling discarded resources, addressing the issue of environmental pollution, and promoting eco-friendly brands through various initiatives. By introducing sustainable practices to the global fashion industry, the company also aims to elevate the status of K-fashion. In 2025, Toforto is planning to participate in prominent international fashion exhibitions, such as Coterie New York in the US and Mipel in Italy.



As Mi-yeon Jeon, CEO of Toforto, stated, “Carrying a Toforto handbag means contributing to a healthier planet. We aspire to grow into an eco-friendly brand that will redefine sustainable fashion in the global fashion industry.”



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)