Baros Corporation: “Functional Coffee PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ Goes Global”. December. 30, 2024 10:20. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Baros Corporation, a specialist functional foods company, is introducing its triple-functional coffee, PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ, to the US market.



PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ introduction photo / Source: Baros Corporation





PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ offers three key health benefits: ▲Blood Sugar Control ▲ Body Fat Reductions ▲Smooth Bowel Movements. After launching on the global e-commerce platform Amazon, Baros Corporation has plans to expand PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ into both online and offline stores, including in major US retail chains. The product is available in two flavors: a clean-tasting Americano; and a sweet version that is reminiscent of Korea’s mixed coffee.



Baros Corporation has already earned recognition for the quality and functionality of its products, receiving The Seoul Awards from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). To build on this success, the company is planning to secure global distribution channels, starting with the US before expanding to Europe and Asia, to popularize Korea’s functional coffees in countries around the world.



As Sun-young An, CEO of Baros Corporation, stated, “We are aiming to bring Korea’s trusted reputation and exceptional products to the global market. The world is paying increasing attention to Korea’s K-inner beauty industry. Through PAEGOPAEGO CAFÉ, we hope to help people around the world manage their weight and blood sugar in a healthy way.”



