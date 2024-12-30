President Yoon rejects CIO’s third summon. December. 30, 2024 08:06. by 박종민 기자 blick@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection after declaring martial law on Dec. 3, has opted not to respond to a third summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), prompting the agency to consider seeking an arrest warrant.



The CIO announced Sunday that President Yoon did not appear for questioning at its office in Gwacheon at 10 a.m. as requested. "We will determine our next steps after reviewing the situation," the agency said. CIO chief Oh Dong-woon, lead prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, and investigators had been waiting for Yoon at their headquarters, but the president, who previously ignored summonses on Dec. 18 and Dec. 25, failed to appear once again. His legal team has yet to file a formal notice of representation, and there has been no communication with the CIO regarding security arrangements.



“The summons must come from a legitimate authority and follow reasonable procedures for the president to comply,” attorney Yoon Gap-geun, representing President Yoon, told The Dong-A Ilbo on Sunday. The legal team contends the CIO is unfit to lead the investigation as it lacks jurisdiction to investigate the insurrection charge.



However, the CIO argues that related offenses uncovered during an investigation into abuse of power allegations fall under its jurisdiction. The case has been consolidated under the CIO following referrals from prosecutors and police.



The investigation agency is reportedly preparing to file an arrest warrant with the court as early as Monday. Concerns are growing over a potential clash with the Presidential Security Service, which may attempt to block the execution of the warrant. During a previous parliamentary session, the CIO chief warned of possible legal action should the security service obstruct the process. “If they interfere with the execution of the warrant, we will issue a formal notice indicating that such actions could constitute obstruction of official duties and abuse of authority,” he said.



