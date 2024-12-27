Developing the Sleep Beverage, 'Sleeping Bottle'. December. 27, 2024 14:55. . (source=muska)





Nearly 20 years ago, a graduate student who loved delicious food but dreaded gaining weight opened a health-conscious restaurant that excluded sugar and artificial seasonings. Over the years, that small restaurant grew into a renowned franchise, and the student became a mother. However, her ambitious journey came with challenges. Balancing business and motherhood triggered insomnia for EunKyung Kim, CEO of Muska. Her personal struggle inspired her to help others experiencing similar difficulties. Thus, she developed the natural sleep aid beverage, Sleeping Bottle, which has been well-received in Korea and abroad. Turning insomnia into a pivotal moment in her life, Kim shares her entrepreneurial story.



What is Sleeping Bottle?

Sleeping Bottle is a natural sleep aid beverage made with ten naturally derived ingredients known for their sleep-enhancing properties, including tart cherries, Ecklonia cava extracts, Siberian ginseng, jujube, and gardenia. The key component is Muska’s patented ingredient, "SB Concentrate" (Patent No. 10-2548951), developed by the company's sleep research team. This natural blend is free of side effects and dependency risks, making it safe for long-term use.



Over 1.5 million bottles have been sold worldwide. Consumers can drink it warm or at room temperature one to two hours before bedtime. Its convenient 100 ml size makes it suitable for carry-on during flights. The beverage also addresses sleep issues and jet lag during long-haul travel. It is now available in major retail chains, hospitals, department stores, duty-free shops, and pharmacies. Internationally, Sleeping Bottle has gained traction, selling 400,000 bottles through popular channels like Amazon and Walmart, as well as local home shopping networks.



From a Café Founder to F&B Innovator

Kim has nearly two decades of experience in the F&B business. In the early 2000s, she transformed a small café into a franchise with 23 locations in Korea and three overseas. “I thought I wasn’t ambitious, but I was wrong,” she recalls. “I was involved in ingredient sourcing, kitchen management, operations, and collaborating with chefs. I wore many hats, which taught me how to build a brand.”



Balancing a demanding business with parenting eventually took a toll. “I couldn’t take a day off, yet I refused to compromise on raising and educating my kids. Insomnia drained me physically and emotionally,” she shares. Noticing that many people—working moms like herself, children, and seniors—also struggled with sleep, she saw immense potential in the sleep market. “I wanted to tackle this issue with a business solution,” she says.



The Journey to a Natural Sleep Aid

Kim’s inspiration came from observing Americans’ widespread use of melatonin. “Many people buy melatonin as souvenirs from the U.S., but I found it odd since it’s a prescription drug in Korea,” she notes. “Despite its popularity, melatonin is a synthetic hormone, and its safety isn’t fully proven. I decided to create a sleep solution without side effects.”



She studied the sleep tech market and identified gaps. Products like sleep lamps and headsets were costly, while medications carried risks of dependency and side effects. Herbal teas and essential oils lacked scientific validation. Inspired by hangover-relief drinks, she envisioned a "sleep beverage" that would be effective, safe, and accessible.



The Making of Sleeping Bottle

“We developed SB Concentrate, a patented blend of natural ingredients scientifically proven to improve sleep quality,” Kim explains. “We’ve even completed overseas patent applications.” The resulting product, Sleeping Bottle, has earned various certifications, including HACCP, FDA facility approval, vegan certification, and TwoSafe certification, confirming its safety for pregnant women and their fetuses. “People often ask if kids can drink it. Our certification goes beyond that, ensuring it is safe even for unborn babies,” she adds.



(source=muska)





Strategic Global Expansion

Muska has set up branches in California and Tasmania, while manufacturing remains in South Korea. “Buyers trust our combination of local offices for seamless communication and Korean-made products,” she explains.



Sleeping Bottle is available on major online platforms like Amazon and Walmart, local pharmacies, and home shopping channels. Contracts with Australia’s most prominent natural food distributors and franchises have further bolstered its international success.



“Foreign consumers are drawn to the ‘no melatonin’ aspect and the all-natural ingredients. Unlike Korean customers, who focus on whether a product is classified as food or health supplements, international buyers scrutinize every ingredient,” Kim explains. Customer reviews on platforms like Amazon reflect genuine satisfaction, with some even claiming that it has helped them reduce or quit sleep medications.



Unexpected Opportunities and Future Plans

The product’s popularity has opened unexpected doors. “A Japanese influencer visiting Korea called it a ‘must-have sleep item,’ sparking a shortage in pharmacies near tourist spots,” she shares. This has led to reverse direct-buying deals and plans for an official entry into the Japanese market. The Middle East has also shown interest, with affluent customers ordering via Amazon.



Currently, Sleeping Bottle sales are rapidly replacing traditional sleep aids. Accumulated sales have surpassed 1.5 million bottles. Muska is now in discussions with major companies in the U.S. and Australia for significant investments.



What’s Next?

Kim credits her persistence and determination for her success. “Though we started with food, I plan to expand into sleep-related content and lifestyle products,” she says. “We’re considering various formats, including sleep-aid powders based on our patented ingredients. My 20 years of experience have taught me the importance of consistency. When opportunities arise, you need to seize them. I aim to integrate sleep tech across every aspect of life using everything we've built so far. The Sleeping Bottle is just the beginning.”



Muska is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea and the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (SCCEI).



By Moon-kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)