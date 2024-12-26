Ublo is Expanding Low-Carbon Window Solutions. December. 26, 2024 19:42. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The eco-friendly window startup Ublo is bringing its low-carbon window solutions to the global market.



Naree Kim, CEO of Ublo, founded the company with the goal of creating "minimalist windows that are good for people and the planet," while working alongside the Dutch architect Robert-Jan van Santen.



Ublo’s low-carbon window solutions feature a unique design that eliminates traditional window frames and uses perforated glass plugs for opening and closing. This innovative design is user-friendly and provides excellent ventilation, while minimizing the use of materials, resulting in a visually appealing yet low-carbon product.



Ublo's low-carbon window solutions / Source: Ublo





The company's mission is to reduce the carbon emissions from buildings. The construction industry is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, which is prompting countries worldwide to issue mandates on energy-efficient building materials. While these materials excel in terms of insulation, they often pose challenges for ventilation.



Ublo's low-carbon window system consists of circular windows, with perforated glass and glass frames. By simply opening the perforated glass, ventilation is easily achieved. The robust glass frames also provide enhanced safety by preventing falls and deterring intrusions. In colder regions, triple-glazed frames and insulation materials have been designed to meet both energy-saving standards and the durability requirements.



Installation of low-carbon window solutions in Spain / Source: Ublo





To date, Ublo's low-carbon window solutions have been installed in over 300 locations throughout 70 buildings. They include zero-energy and high-efficiency buildings, offices, commercial spaces, educational facilities, hospitals, and hotels.



Ublo is collaborating with local window and glass manufacturers to supply its products. Through the support it has received from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), the company has showcased its solutions at major international exhibitions, including the Maison&Objet interior design fair. Ublo has also introduced a craft edition in collaboration with Korean artisans, capturing the attention of global interior designers.



With support from the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), Ublo has been able to participate in significant events such as the Glasstec exhibition in Germany and the Slush startup conference in Finland, resulting in partnerships with over 200 collaborators. The company is currently negotiating export deals with major glass manufacturers in France and India, and has already installed samples in Spain and France. Ublo has also achieved CE certification for the airtightness, watertightness, wind resistance, and soundproofing of its products, paving the way for its expansion across Europe, including in Finland and Austria.



Ublo introducing its low-carbon window solutions at Maison&Objet / Source: Ublo





As Naree Kim, CEO of Ublo, stated, "Our low-carbon window solutions provide both energy and material savings for buildings. By prioritizing user-centered sustainability, we are aiming to set a new global standard in the market."



by Joo-kyung Cha