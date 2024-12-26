MedicosBiotech’s Curesilk Wins the CES 2025 Innovation Award. December. 26, 2024 19:27. (racingcar@itdonga.com). MedicosBiotech, which is renowned for its spider silk protein production technology, has received the CES 2025 Innovation Award for its groundbreaking wound care solution, Curesilk, and the accompanying Curesilk App. This accolade was granted to the company at the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT trade show.



Curesilk is the world’s first wound care product to incorporate spider silk protein. Inspired by the use of spider webs as a material to treat wounds 2,000 years ago, MedicosBiotech developed a synthetic bioengineering technology to mass-produce spider silk protein. With the guidance of plastic surgeons, the company then leveraged this protein to create an advanced wound care solution for chronic and refractory wounds.



The Curesilk App is also a groundbreaking innovation that offers intelligent wound care technologies. By photographing a wound with their smartphone camera, users can receive a diagnosis of the wound type and severity, along with a personalized treatment recommendation. This integration of artificial intelligence and medical technology provides an effective home-care solution, enabling anyone to manage their chronic wounds independently.



"Curesilk diagnoses wounds using an AI application and prescribes wound dressings" / Source: MedicosBiotech





MedicosBiotech stated that winning the CES 2025 Innovation Award is acknowledgement of the company’s original approach to merging medical technology with artificial intelligence. The company highlighted the potential of this technology to provide a medical safety net for underserved populations in medically deprived regions, while reducing healthcare costs.



MedicosBiotech is also working on wound care solutions for pressure ulcers in stages 3–4 and for diabetic foot ulcers in stages 5–6. It is planning to secure second-grade medical device approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in the first half of 2025. In addition, the company has been actively participating in various global activities, including sales in Hyundai Department Store Duty-Free Shops, as well as attending beauty trade shows and engaging in export consultations through the G Valley International Buyer Invitation Export Consultation Fair, all with the support of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).



As Sun-chul Kim, Co-CEO of MedicosBiotech, stated, “Curesilk goes beyond a technological innovation; it addresses the challenges that are faced by medically underserved populations. By combining artificial intelligence with biotechnology, Curesilk will positively influence the global medical and biotech markets, while helping resolve health inequality in countries around the world.”



