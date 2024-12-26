Monit is Revolutionizing Elderly Incontinence Care with MECS and MECS PRO. December. 26, 2024 10:21. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The digital healthcare company Monit is entering the global healthcare market with its incontinence management solutions, MECS and MECS PRO, which are designed for elderly care.



MECS PRO features high-precision multi-sensors that detect the contamination of diapers in real-time, allowing caregivers and nurses to replace soiled items immediately. This ensures a patient’s health and hygiene, by reducing the risk of complications such as bedsores. The device also provides replacement alerts that streamline the diaper management process for caregivers.



MECS PRO is particularly ideal for large-scale care facilities. It can connect up to 10 sensors to a single monitor, enabling the centralized management of 100–200 patients simultaneously. The sensors are high-performing, thin, and are designed to be soft for user comfort, with replaceable batteries for easy maintenance. The system can operate reliably, even with an unstable internet connection.



Monit MECS PRO / Source: Monit





Monit participated in CES 2024 at the Seoul Integrated Pavilion, with support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). Additional programs, such as the Amazon Japan Accelerator, Seoul Awards, and the Testbed Seoul pilot project, are helping to introduce MECS PRO to the global market. At CES 2024, the solution garnered significant attention from care facility representatives from countries around the world.



Following the feedback it received at CES, Monit is currently piloting MECS at institutions including the Catholic University Hospital, Dankook University Hospital, and Onnuri Senior Center in South Korea. As a result, Monit MECS has been registered as a reimbursable product under the Long-Term Care Insurance program of the National Health Insurance Corporation. Starting in the first half of 2025, South Korean consumers will be able to purchase Monit MECS with an 85% voucher subsidy.



Tony Park, CEO of Monit, presenting the MECS in Dubai / Source: Monit





Building on this success, Monit is planning to officially launch MECS PRO in January 2025. The company is engaged in several exclusive global supply contract negotiations. In Japan, discussions for a subscription-based supply of 10,000 sensor-and-diaper sets are nearing completion. Monit is also in talks for a collaboration with Paramount Bed, the leading provider of nursing beds in Japan. The company is aiming to expand its MECS PRO distribution to Southeast Asian countries, supported by its partnership with YD Diagnostics Corp.



The Middle East is another focus area for Monit. At the UAE GITEX 2024, MECS drew a significant degree of interest from Middle Eastern buyers. Subsequently, Monit signed a contract with SSHNPO, which operates the Geriatrics Center of Excellence for Digital Transformation in the region, to support its Middle Eastern market entry.



Monit has also been selected to take part in the Seoul Testbed pilot project, conducting R&D for an excretion care robot at the Seocho Senior Care Center. By 2026, Monit is planning to launch an AI-enabled excretion prediction and automatic conversion bed, tentatively named the "AI Excretion Care Robot." This solution will integrate AI technology into patient beds, in order to predict bowel movements and automatically switch the bed into a commode mode.



As Monit stated, "Our aim is to solidify our position in the global market with MECS PRO, while steadily increasing our exclusive supply agreements. By developing healthcare products tailored to the needs of the global market, we will contribute to the international elderly care sector and evolve into a leading healthcare solutions company."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)