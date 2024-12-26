Lazy Society Introduces K-Grooming to the World. December. 26, 2024 10:14. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The male grooming products company Lazy Society is leveraging on its popularity in South Korea to expand into the global market, including Japan and the United States that will introduce the K-Grooming culture to countries around the world.



Lazy Society develops that are essential products for men, such as transparent shaving gels with soothing ingredients and non-sticky lotions. Building on its loyal base of 250,000 Korean consumers, the company has extended its product line from shaving products to grooming beauty items and health supplements.



Photo of Lazy Society grooming products / Source: Lazy Society





In South Korea, Lazy Society products are available through major retail channels such as Coupang, Musinsa, Market Kurly, and SSG. The brand's shaving products currently rank fourth in popularity across these platforms. In addition, Lazy Society has secured a presence in 500 Olive Young offline stores.



With support from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), Lazy Society is taking steps to enter the global market. Through direct promotional support and the development of a collaborative marketing strategy, the brand is planning to introduce the K-Grooming culture as a follow-up to K-Beauty. Lazy Society currently supplies its products to 11 countries, including Japan, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Dubai, and the United States. In the Japanese market, its products are available in the Amazon Japan store, where the company is currently doubling its monthly sales. These achievements have set the stage for a more active expansion into the European and North American markets.



The Lazy Society representative stated, "Our aim is to create essential products for male consumers and grow into a global brand that delivers products in the forms and styles that men love most."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)