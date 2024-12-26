Rndus Solves the Challenges of Golfers with the Caddytalk Cube. December. 26, 2024 09:42. (racingcar@itdonga.com). The IT golf equipment company Rndus is making strides in the global golfing market with its flagship product, the Caddytalk Cube.



Kyu-shik Jung, CEO of Rndus, has utilized his experience at Golfzon Commerce to develop an innovative laser golf rangefinder. In response to the needs of golfers, he has unveiled the product called "Caddytalk."



In 2023, Rndus launched its new product, the Caddytalk Cube, which is equipped with a patented Triangulation Caddie Mode. This feature allows golfers to take a photo of their ball and to target while seated in a cart, providing them with precise distance measurements. This tool calculates not only the golfer’s playing distance, but also those of their companions. In addition, it can measure the distance to obstacles such as bunkers and hazards.



Caddytalk Cube by Rndus / Source: Rndus





Rndus showcased the Caddytalk Cube at the PGA Show 2023, the world’s largest golf exhibition, where it earned the top spot as Innovation Product of the Year in the rangefinder category from the renowned U.S. golfing journal "My Golf Spy." Joel Tadman, the Technology Editor of "Golf Monthly," praised the product on Yahoo Sports, stating that, "Using the Caddytalk Cube to measure distances saves time by helping golfers select the right club as soon as they reach their ball." The Caddytalk Cube was also recognized at Seoul Awards for outstanding products, hosted by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).



Building on this recognition, Rndus has expanded its distribution of the Caddytalk Cube to the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, achieving $5 million (approximately 7.25 billion KRW) in export sales over the past two years since 2023.



As Kyu-shik Jung, CEO of Rndus, stated, "Our aim is to continuously introduce innovative golf items by incorporating information and communication technology, such as smart putting simulators, to help golfers improve their skills."



by Joo-kyung Cha