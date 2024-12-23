REDBEAN Apple Accessories Expand from Japan to the U.S.. December. 23, 2024 16:06. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Electronics accessory manufacturer REDBEAN has gained significant popularity in Japan. The company's flagship product is their stylus pen made for Apple’s iPad, the REDBEAN Pencil H1, designed for both work and study. It allows users to switch functions effortlessly with button controls across 30+ Apple iOS apps, such as GoodNotes and Procreate.



REDBEAN Pencil H1 / Source: REDBEAN





REDBEAN participated in the "SBA x Rakuten Let’s Go Japan" program organized by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), which enabled it to enter Japan's largest online shopping mall, Rakuten, where it has achieved consistent sales performance. With the SBA’s support, REDBEAN has conducted eight crowdfunding projects on platforms like Makuake, Campfire, and GreenFunding in Japan, generating approximately 70 million yen (around KRW 645 million) in sales.



In 2024, REDBEAN expanded to Amazon Japan, where it achieved cumulative sales of 14 million yen (approximately KRW 130 million). The company implemented a localized strategy, using diverse marketing channels such as Line Messenger, email subscriptions, and SNS platforms. Leveraging its success in Japan, REDBEAN plans to enter the U.S. market in 2025.



A spokesperson for REDBEAN commented, "Since we started exports in 2019, we have grown steadily, increasing our export scale more than 30-fold. This growth can be attributed to SBA's structured support and our effective localization strategies. We will continue our momentum in the Japanese market, and plan to achieve great results in the U.S. market."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)