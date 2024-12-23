DMANGD Leverages Maison & Objet for European Market Entry. December. 23, 2024 15:50. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Lightweight and stylish baby carrier brand DMANGD made its European debut at the "SEOUL, MY SOUL" pavilion, hosted by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), during the "Maison & Objet" exhibition held in Paris, France, in September.



At Maison & Objet, DMANGD attracted interest from consumers in France, the UK, Italy, Monaco, and other countries. The DMANGD Ali Baby Carrier draws inspiration from "podaegi," the traditional Korean baby carrier, and is designed to allow parents to maintain close contact with their baby. This aligns perfectly with the current European trend of close-contact parenting, providing DMANGD with a key opportunity to show its potential in the European market.



Parents using DMANGD baby carriers / Source: DMANGD





The product is made from natural materials to minimize skin irritation, and features natural colors and textures. Incorporating patented technology, it has been certified as a safe baby carrier by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI). Previously, it was ranked as the second most popular baby carrier in Taiwan, earning praise for both its design and its functionality.



During the exhibition, DMANGD held a photoshoot in Paris, recruiting local mothers and babies as the models, with an overwhelming competition rate of 80 to 1. DMANGD attributed this response to the high level of interest in their baby carrier from Parisian consumers. The event also led to immediate purchases of test samples on-site.



Parents using DMANGD baby carriers / Source: DMANGD





As one visitor to Maison & Objet commented, "DMANGD's baby carrier is an exceptionally appealing product. By combining Korea's traditional culture with modern design, it is poised to become beloved by parents worldwide."



Building on this success, DMANGD is now undergoing European child product safety certification, and plans to officially enter the European and UK markets by 2025. As the same time, the company aims to launch premium baby carriers and hip seats, setting new trends in the global parenting market.



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)