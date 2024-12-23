Samilbnc's Fidget Steer Grip, a Safe Driving System, Launches on Amazon USA. December. 23, 2024 15:43. (racingcar@itdonga.com). Samilbnc Co., Ltd announced its entry into the U.S. market in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) with the launch of its innovative safe driving product, the "Fidget Steer Grip," designed to assist drivers experiencing anxiety.



Fidget Steer Grip / Source: Samilbnc





The Fidget Steer Grip applies fidget technology to car steering wheels, demonstrating exceptional effectiveness in reducing distractions and anxiety while driving. Developed with support from the Ministry of Science and ICT in collaboration with a research team led by Professor Myung-gwon Kim of the Physical Therapy Department at Daegu University, this product has been proven to improve cognitive abilities by over 80%, promote greater psychological stability in drivers, and enhance focus.



The product includes interchangeable fidget toy components, such as rocker switches, push buttons, steel balls, silent push buttons, and toothed gears, catering to user preferences. An IoT sound part can be attached, allowing connection to a smartphone via Bluetooth to play soothing sounds or music for stress relief. The device fits any vehicle with a round steering wheel, is easy to install or remove as needed, and is made from hypoallergenic, antibacterial silicone, ensuring its hygienic use.



Fidget Steer Grip / Source: Samilbnc





Samilbnc partnered with SBA to launch the Fidget Steer Grip on Amazon USA under the brand "Kimyo Works." With support for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification costs, the company successfully obtained the necessary certification, gaining credibility in the U.S. market. Through sales and marketing efforts, the product has achieved high customer satisfaction in the U.S. market.



Samilbnc stated, "The Fidget Steer Grip is an innovative solution that promotes psychological stability for drivers. Starting with our launch on Amazon USA, we aim to deliver new value in safe driving technology to the global market."



by Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)