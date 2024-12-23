Debate over Lee’s participation causes friction in government consultative body. December. 23, 2024 07:58. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

The People’s Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) have clashed over the name and participating members of a consultative body involving the government and the National Assembly even before its official launch. The DPK has emphasized the term “National Stability Consultative Body,” while the PPP insists on “Ruling and Opposition Parties-Government Consultative Body,” asserting that state governance is led by the ruling party and the government. The DPK has proposed a structure that includes DPK leader Lee Jae-myung, PPP Acting Chairman Kweon Seong-dong, Acting President Han Duck-soo, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. However, the PPP has sought to minimize Lee’s involvement, saying, “This is not an issue to stubbornly fight over; we should meet directly to discuss it.”



On Sunday, PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong, during a press briefing, said, “Whether party leaders or floor leaders participate is something to discuss together in person,” proposing to DPK Floor Leader Park Chan-dae, “Let’s meet immediately today to discuss the Ruling and Opposition Parties-Government Consultative Body.” However, Park Chan-dae responded, “This is a national emergency and a crisis for the country. Routine meetings between floor leaders and the Assembly Speaker do not carry the appropriate weight,” reiterating the DPK’s stance that Lee Jae-myung must represent the opposition.



If the consultative body is formed, the ruling party plans to prioritize discussions on appointing vacant ministers for the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and expediting next year’s budget execution to stimulate economic activity. Meanwhile, the DPK has expressed opposition to the ministerial appointments. Additionally, the DPK’s demands for drafting a supplementary budget for next year and enacting special investigative laws on allegations of rebellion and those involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee face strong resistance from the PPP, which could emerge as major obstacles to the body’s establishment.



