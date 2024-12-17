Rosé’s solo album reaches No. 3 on the Billboard 200. December. 17, 2024 07:43. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

Rosé and TWICE have both secured spots in the top five of the Billboard 200, Billboard's main albums chart.



Rosé's solo debut, 'Rosie,' debuted at No. 3, while TWICE's 14th mini-album, 'Strategy,' entered at No. 4, both making their first appearances on the Billboard 200, according to chart preview articles released on Sunday. The Billboard 200 chart ranks physical album sales, streaming, and music downloads in album units. This time, Rosé's 'Rosie' totaled 102,000 album units, 70,000 of which were physical record sales. Rosé's pre-release song, 'APT,' a collaboration with pop star Bruno Mars, attracted significant attention and gained popularity, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Streaming Songs chart.



TWICE entered the Billboard 200 chart with 'Strategy,' which sold the equivalent of 88,000 album units. “This marks the sixth consecutive Top 10 album for TWICE,” Billboard said. TWICE previously earned their first Billboard 200 No. 1 with 'With You-th.'



