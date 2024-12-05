UNLIMEAT Expands U.S. Reach with Launch in Raley’s Stores. December. 05, 2024 15:00. (munch@itdonga.com). • UNLIMEAT partners with Raley’s companies, Launching Its Vegan Products at 130 Stores Across the USA.

• The product lineup includes plant-based Korean BBQ, bulgogi, and pulled pork original.





UNLIMEAT, a leading Korean plant-based food company, has announced the launch of three SKUs of its Korean-inspired plant-based meat products in 130 Raley’s stores across the United States. This milestone follows successful launches at Sprouts Farmers Market and Giant Company supermarkets this year, further solidifying it's presence in the U.S. market.



Raley’s, headquartered in West Sacramento, CA, has been a trusted name in grocery retail since 1935. The chain now operates 235 stores across seven states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon. Starting mid-December, Raley’s customers will find it’s innovative products in the plant-based food section. The initial lineup includes Korean BBQ Original, Bulgogi, and Pulled Pork Original.



[UNLIMEAT’s Plant-based Meat Products / source = UNLIMEAT]





A Closer Look at UNLIMEAT’s Product Lineup:



Korean BBQ Original

UNLIMEAT’s Korean BBQ is a versatile plant-based alternative to traditional Korean barbecue. Its sauceless, sliced beef format allows consumers to customize dishes with their preferred flavors, making it perfect for creating anything from classic Korean or Asian recipes to Western favorites like Philly cheesesteaks and gyros.



Korean BBQ Bulgogi

UNLIMEAT’s Bulgogi delivers the authentic sweet and savory flavor profile that defines Korean barbecue. This plant-based alternative offers a rich and satisfying taste that appeals to both plant-based eaters and meat lovers alike.



Pulled Pork Original

Designed to replicate the tender, shredded texture of traditional pulled pork, this product is made with innovative plant-based ingredients that closely mimic the real thing. It's ideal for sandwiches, tacos, or as a protein-packed addition to any meal.



Ryan Chung, the CEO of UNLIMEAT, said, “As Korean food continues to gain popularity in the United States, we believe it’s the perfect time to introduce our plant-based lineup, which offers exceptional versatility for a wide range of cuisines. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both vegan and non-vegan consumers while staying true to the rich flavors of Korean cuisine.”



This latest launch aligns with its’s mission to provide innovative, high-quality plant-based alternatives inspired by Korean culinary traditions. With its unique products, it continues to lead the way in making plant-based eating both flavorful and accessible.



For more information about UNLIMEAT’s products and availability, visit unlimeat.co





UNLIMEAT(Zikooin Company) is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



By Moon-kyoo. LEE(munch@itdonga.com)