KFA chief Chung Mong-gyu runs for his fourth term. November. 29, 2024 08:03. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

President Chung Mong-gyu of the Korea Football Association, on whom the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) advised to take severe disciplinary action, decided to run for a fourth consecutive term.



An official at the KFA said on Thursday, “On Dec. 2, President Chung is expected to ask the Commission for Fair Play in Sport at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) to review his bid for the sake of his eligibility to run in the next KFA presidential election.” He will deliver the KFA a declaration of intent to run as a candidate the same day.



After he was first elected the head of the KFA in 2013, he made it in the two more next elections running in 2016 and 2021. The KFA regulations stipulate that the president may chair the association for four years and serve up to two terms running. However, three or more consecutive presidential terms are allowed only when the Commission for Fair Play in Sport approves.



In the MCST’s investigative findings issued on Nov. 5, the ministry pointed out that President Chung mishandled procedures of the appointment of the national team coach and poorly operated the association, calling on it to suspend his qualification or take more severe action on him. Prior to the investigation results, the KFA labor union issued a statement to demand he should not run for another term. A football industry insider who recently met President Chung said, “He said that he has to get some projects done such as the Cheonan Football Center project (which is scheduled to be completed next May).” The election day is Jan. 8 next year. Former national football team coach Huh Jung-moo announced his bid for presidency.



