Trump team may pursue direct talks with Kim Jong Un. November. 28, 2024 07:37. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원, 신진우 기자 weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is discussing ways to pursue direct dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a report by Reuters on Tuesday (local time). Though goals and specific timeline for dialogue have not been defined, leading to speculation that the focus will be on easing tensions rather than denuclearization.



Multiple sources familiar with the matter said that President-elect Donald Trump's team is discussing pursuing direct talks with the North Korean leader, hoping a fresh diplomatic push can lower the risks of armed conflict. Several in Trump’s team now see a direct approach from Trump to build on an existing relationship as likely to break the ice with Kim.



This suggests that President-elect Trump is discussing ways to restore communication between the leaders, including exchange of letters when Trump sent a letter to Kim after being signed into office. Reuters reported that after exchanging insults (with Chairman Kim) during his first term in office, Trump built a personal relationship by exchanging what he called “beautiful letters” through unprecedented diplomatic efforts. In his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination in July, Trump repeatedly emphasized his determination to dialogue between North Korea and the United States, claiming that he would get along with Kim if re-elected.



Reuters reported that the goal of resuming direct U.S.-North Korea dialogue is to reestablish ‘basic engagement,’ but further policy aims or a precise timetable have not been set. “It is difficult to imagine North Korea and the United States sitting at the negotiating table without involving South Korea, which we do not wish to imagine,” a South Korean senior government official said in a phone call with The Dong-A Ilbo. If Trump ignores South Korea on the pretext of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament and directly negotiating with Kim, it could place Seoul, which has promoted denuclearization as its key policy in responding to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons, in a difficult situation.



한국어