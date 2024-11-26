Lee acquitted of subornation of perjury charges in first trial. November. 26, 2024 07:53. by 윤다빈 기자, 김자현 기자 empty@donga.com.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, was acquitted on Monday in the first trial of the subornation of perjury case. Ten days earlier, he was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year probation period for violating the Public Official Election Act, a verdict that would bar him from running for the presidency for ten years if upheld by the Supreme Court. However, his acquittal in the subornation of perjury case in the first trial is seen as a step forward in overcoming his judicial risks.



Lee was indicted in October last year on charges of subordinating Kim Jin-seong, a former secretary to ex-Seongnam Mayor Kim Byeong-ryang, to commit perjury during Lee’s trial for violating the Public Official Election Act in 2019 while serving as governor of Gyeonggi Province. The charges stem from allegations that Lee called Kim, who was supposed to appear as a witness for the prosecutor impersonation incident, several times and asked him to provide false testimony, such as claiming that Kim heard a story suggesting that the incident was a false accusation.



The court acknowledged that some of Kim’s testimony was false but ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove Lee’s involvement in subordinating him. “Explaining one’s doubts and providing a summary of arguments for confirmation does not go against the common sense or beyond the normal scope of defense rights for a defendant in a Public Official Election Act case,” the court stated. It suggested that Lee’s ordinary request for testimony was misinterpreted by Kim, leading to perjury. Kim, who admitted to perjury, was fined five million won.



“I am grateful to the court for restoring truth and justice,” Lee said after the trial. He also urged the government and ruling party to pursue “politics that save people, not destroy them,” emphasizing his view that the prosecution’s charges were politically motivated retaliation.



“We respect the court’s decision but find it regrettable,” the People Power Party expressed disappointment. “It is difficult to accept the ruling that the perjurer is guilty, but the one accused of subordinating perjury is not. Nevertheless, we respect today’s ruling, just as we respected the guilty verdict on November 15,” Party leader Han Dong-hoon added.



