Medical student scores 398 on CSAT, signaling 'applications for reach schools'. November. 23, 2024

A medical student from North Gyeongsang Province scored 398 points out of a perfect 400 on the preliminary scoring of the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). This is a top-high score that could secure admission to Seoul National University’s medical school. However, an example like this student is raising concerns among students and parents that the trend of students on leave from medical schools scoring top scores has become a reality.



The student reportedly prepared for the CSAT to pursue admission to a medical school in Seoul. Previously, Jongro Academy predicted that the cutoff for admission to Seoul National University’s medical school during the 2025 regular admissions cycle would be 294 points out of a perfect 300 in the Korean language, mathematics, and science sections. This student’s score would qualify for admission based on the preliminary scoring.



The admissions industry anticipated earlier this year that a significant number of medical students who took a leave of absence early this year would attempt the CSAT again to enter prestigious medical schools. “At one private medical school in the Seoul metropolitan area, it was said that sixty percent of this year’s freshmen intended to retake the CSAT,” an education sector official noted.



If medical students opt for multiple attempts at university admissions to enter top-tier medical schools, it could have a ripple effect on other science tracks, leaving fewer options for high school seniors. “Those retaking the CSAT have a strong advantage in the regular admissions process, so high school seniors should prioritize early admissions,” Jongro Academy CEO Lim Sung-ho commented. “With the exam being easier than last year’s, resulting in many top scorers, competition is expected to be intense.”



