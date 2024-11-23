Kim Jong Un: Negotiations with U.S. have gone to the limit. November. 23, 2024 07:27. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

“We have already taken negotiations with the U.S. as far as they can go,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated. “What we confirmed from the results was not the great power’s (the U.S.) willingness for coexistence, but its thoroughly force-driven, invasive, and hostile policy toward North Korea,” he added. Referring to the two summits with the U.S. during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, which essentially ended without any deal, Kim warned of a “strength versus strength” confrontation based on nuclear capabilities aimed at Trump’s second term. However, some interpret Kim’s use of terms like “negotiations” and “willingness for coexistence” for the first time since Trump’s reelection as a signal of his intent to pursue a “big deal” with Trump. “Kim, emboldened by North Korea’s advancements in nuclear weaponry, might be hinting at the possibility of a future meeting premised on nuclear arms reduction, not denuclearization, if Trump sets the stage,” a South Korean government source suggested.



Kim made these remarks during a commemorative speech at the “Defense Development—2024” exhibition opening ceremony in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency on Friday. The armed equipment exhibition showcased an array of advanced weaponry, including new tanks, suicide drones, various rocket launchers, and short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. Notably, the Hwasong-18 and the newly tested Hwasong-19 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), capable of striking the U.S. mainland, were prominently displayed. “This was a ‘showcase’ aimed to boost weapon exports to Russia, and a display of advanced nuclear missile capabilities intended to increase negotiating leverage with the Trump administration set to take office in January,” a military source commented.



Meanwhile, a senior government official in South Korea told The Dong-A Ilbo in a phone interview that Russia is believed to have already aided North Korea in modernizing its conventional weapons. The official suggested that Russia might have supported North Korea in areas such as upgrading new tanks, improving the performance of older fighter jets, or providing missile technology support as their alliance has escalated to the blood alliance following North Korea’s large-scale military dispatch to Russia.



