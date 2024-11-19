Jannik Sinner achieves remarkable success on tennis court. November. 19, 2024 07:45. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Jannik Sinner of Italy, who secured the year-end world number one ranking, crowned his season by winning the prestigious ATP Finals. On Monday, sinner defeated Taylor Fritz of the United States (world No. 5) 2-0 in the singles final held in Torino, Italy. The ATP Finals, often called the "king of kings" tournament, invites only the top 8 ranked players of the season. Sinner's victory marks the first time an Italian has won the tournament since its inception in 1970.



Reflecting on his historic win in front of his home crowd, Sinner said, “It’s even more meaningful because it’s my first time winning in Italy.” Last year, Sinner reached the tournament final but fell short, losing to Novak Djokovic (Serbia, now ranked 7th). Djokovic was absent from this year’s event due to injury, while Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, ranked 3rd), another member of the sport's rising "Big Three" alongside Sinner and Djokovic, was eliminated during the group stage.



Sinner has been dominant this season, securing eight titles, including major wins at the Australian Open and the U.S. Open, making him the player with the most ATP Tour titles this year. “It was an incredible season. I couldn’t have ended the season better,” Sinner expressed, solidifying what many are calling the beginning of the "Sinner Era" in men’s tennis.



한국어