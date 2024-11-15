Seoul’s ‘Pit-a-Pat in Han River’ event attracts over 3,000. November. 15, 2024 08:07. by 전혜진 sunrise@donga.com.

More than 3,000 singles have applied for a blind date event organized by the Seoul city government. Addressing past criticism of gender imbalances in similar government-sponsored events, the city has carefully selected an equal number of male and female applicants.



On Thursday, Seoul city officials announced that a total of 3,286 applicants signed up for the “Pit-a-Pat in Han River” event, a romantic yacht date experience on the Han River. This high demand has led to a competitive application ratio of 33:1. The application window, held from October 21 to November 8 in partnership with Woori Card, was open to unmarried men and women aged 25 to 39 (born between 1985 and 1999) who reside in Seoul.



While local governments across Korea are launching similar dating events, Seoul’s program has set a record for the highest number of applicants. The Seoul city government attributes this response to both the unique appeal of the Han River setting and a rigorous verification process that builds trust. This includes thorough vetting of applicants’ personal information, including proof of residence, employment, marital status, income, and checks for any criminal history.



A Seoul city official remarked, “We hope this program offers a meaningful opportunity for many singles to find a lasting connection, potentially leading to marriage.” The “Pit-a-Pat in Han River” event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. next Saturday at Sebit Island in Banpo Han River Park.



