Haeinsa revives Tripitaka Koreana printing in 150 years. November. 14, 2024 07:50. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

For the first time in 150 years, Haeinsa Temple has resumed printing scripture from the Tripitaka Koreana, or "Palman Daejanggyeong"—the 80,000 woodblocks containing 84,000 Buddhist teachings. This process involves meticulously coating each woodblock with ink and transferring the script onto hanji, traditional Korean paper.



Producing these printed scriptures is vital for verifying the integrity of the original woodblocks, yet the task is challenging, requiring substantial financial resources, skilled labor, and specialized technology. According to a research institute, the production process demands hanji explicitly made for this purpose, as modern paper does not suffice. The paper alone is expected to cost over 2 billion won, which partially explains why printed scriptures were rare historically. During the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties, royal support limited production to just 50 copies during King Sejo’s reign.



Equally challenging is preserving the traditional printing techniques and training artisans in using unique tools, such as the "horse brush." This brush, crafted from horsehair, was historically used to press hanji onto the inked woodblocks to ensure an even print. Haeinsa Temple remarked, "The creation and printing of the Palman Daejanggyeong scripture are dedicated to the nation and its people. We hope the scripture’s teachings will guide us during these difficult times and wish the best for the nation and its people."



한국어