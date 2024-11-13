Pres. Yoon to attend APEC, G20 Summits through next week. November. 13, 2024 07:57. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is set to embark on an international tour from Thursday, visiting Peru and Brazil to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits, respectively. Yoon’s agenda includes a possible meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, bilateral summits with leaders from China and Japan, and trilateral talks with the U.S. and Japan during the multilateral gatherings.



“The trip would “expand South Korea’s diplomatic horizons and practical cooperation to Latin America,” Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office, emphasized in a briefing on Tuesday. “President Yoon intends to highlight the importance of international unity against military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.



On Friday morning, President Yoon will open the APEC summit’s first session by announcing South Korea’s commitment as the host for next year’s APEC to lead discussions on fostering a free and stable trade and investment environment. Following the APEC summit, President Yoon will begin an official state visit to Peru, where he is scheduled to meet with President Dina Boluarte. Later, Yoon will participate in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he is expected to present South Korea’s concrete contributions to global efforts against hunger and poverty next Monday.



