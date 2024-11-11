KSAT proctors decrease by 10% despite 3.6% increase in test takers. November. 11, 2024 07:50. by 여근호 기자 yeoroot@donga.com.

This year, the number of students taking the college entrance exam is up slightly from last year, but the number of proctors is down nearly 10%, raising concerns that the pressure will increase.



The number of college entrance exam proctors this year is 69,440, which is 7,693 fewer than last year’s 77,133, according to data received from the Ministry of Education by Rep. Baek Seung-a of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the National Assembly's Education Committee, on the 10th. Meanwhile, the number of test takers this year is 522,670, up 3.6 percent from last year. According to the ministry, the decrease in the number of proctors is due to the increase in the student limit per classroom from 24 to 28, which was originally implemented due to COVID-19.



Proctors work in challenging conditions, often standing for long periods and not getting enough breaks. Most of them are middle and high school teachers, but not many want to take on the role. As a result, these positions are often assigned to teachers with fewer years of experience. “They have to stand for too long, and they don't have enough time to even go to the restroom,” said Seong Min-jin, head of the policy department of the Middle School Teachers' Union. “They also have to attend a preliminary meeting the day before, so they work for two days.”



In addition, one mistake can lead to a major lawsuit. According to data on lawsuits filed against college entrance exam proctors over the last five years, obtained from the Ministry of Education by Rep. Baek's office, five civil lawsuits were filed against proctors for errors. Most of these involved issues related to striking the bell at the wrong time. In three cases, both the state and the proctors had to pay up to 7 million won each to the affected test takers.



