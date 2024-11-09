SF keep shortstop slot open for Kim Ha-seong. November. 09, 2024 08:09. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Could Kim Ha-seong (29, ex-San Diego Padres) and Lee Jung-hoo (26, San Francisco Giants) - widely regarded as "soulmates" - reunite in Major League Baseball (MLB) under the same banner?



The San Francisco Giants have emerged as a strong contender for free-agent infielder Kim Ha-seong. According to MLB.com on Friday, “Kim has already generated “lots of interest” in the early days of free agency. The Giants are focused on signing the 29-year-old. The Brewers have also been connected to Kim.”



The push for Kim’s acquisition is heavily influenced by Buster Posey, the Giants’ franchise legend and newly appointed president of baseball operations. “If we could find a shortstop, that would be great,” Posey stated in a recent interview. “I think Tyler Fitzgerald did a great job at short last year. He has value in multiple spots on the field,” he said. "Whether he’d be better suited to play second base long term is a discussion we’re having."



MLB.com emphasized Kim Ha-seong’s close ties with Lee Jung-hoo, boosting speculation about Kim’s potential move to San Francisco. “Kim and Lee were teammates in Korea with two different teams from 2017-2020, also playing together for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic,” the outlet noted. “When Lee signed with the Giants, his first phone call was to Kim.” Despite playing for different teams this year, the pair stayed connected during Spring Training in Arizona, frequently meeting for meals and visiting Kiwoom’s camp together.



