LX Group chairman gifts 100 million won to employee family welcoming quadruplets.

LX Group Chairman Koo Bon-joon recently awarded 100 million won in maternity incentives to employee Jeong Jae-ryong and his wife, Ka Mi-so, following the birth of their quadruplets.



According to LX Holdings, Mr. and Mrs. Jeong welcomed quadruplets - Seo-ha (son), Shi-ha (daughter), Do-ha (son), and Yul-ha (daughter) - on September 13. The newborns initially received care in an incubator in the NICU but were discharged healthy and in the family’s care by mid-October.



Chairman Koo, recognizing South Korea’s low birthrate as a significant issue, has advocated for companies to take active roles in supporting families. In his congratulatory message, Koo expressed his heartfelt congratulations, saying, “I sincerely congratulate you on becoming the father and mother of lovely quadruplets. I wish them health and look forward to their strong and bright future.”



In addition to Chairman Koo’s contribution, Mr. Jeong’s company, LX Hausys, provided an additional 50 million won as a maternity incentive. LX Hausys presented the gift at its Cheongju factory on November 6th. Mr. Jeong expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am still overwhelmed by the generous support from Chairman Koo and the company, but I am incredibly happy. For us, the quadruplets are a miracle and a blessing, and we will raise them well, knowing they have been welcomed by so many.”



