Late-night announcement issued on Pres. Yoon’s public address. November. 06, 2024 08:29. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

South Korea's Presidential Office drew attention by making a late-night announcement about President Yoon Suk Yeol’s upcoming public address and press conference. On the evening of Monday, the Presidential Office informed the media of Yoon’s planned press conference for Thursday.



The decision for President Yoon to hold the event was reportedly finalized just the previous afternoon. Presidential Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok and other aides had advised him to hold a press conference ahead of an overseas trip scheduled next week that had been scheduled to mark the midpoint of his term on Sunday, and Choo Gyeong-ho, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, also voiced support, reportedly influencing Yoon’s decision. Other sources indicate First Lady Kim Keon Hee was supportive of the move.



Choo reportedly met with President Yoon at the Yongsan presidential office on Monday alongside Chief of Staff Jeong, discussing key issues. “There were talks of a statement around late November, but I suggested it would be beneficial to address the public much sooner, ideally before the overseas trip, to foster greater understanding of current issues.” Choo told reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday. “I understand that the president made his final decision late at night after mulling is over.” The press office, which oversees media briefings, received word of the plan around 9 p.m., with officials deciding to alert the media promptly to maintain confidentiality.



The decision reportedly reflects Yoon’s concerns over recent issues, including leaked recordings of conversations with Myeong Tae-kyun and declining approval ratings, which have fallen to around 10%. Amid escalating controversies over potential election interference, President Yoon appears to have recognized the need to address the public as swiftly as possible.



Meanwhile, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon noted that he was unaware that Choo had met with President Yoon. “I received news of the planned press conference as it reached the media,” he said.



