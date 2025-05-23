54 public institution heads appointed after martial law declaration

Since the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, 54 individuals have been appointed or nominated to lead public institutions under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, according to newly released records. Of those, 16 were named after Yoon was removed from office.The Democratic Party of Korea is reportedly preparing a special prosecutor bill to investigate the appointments, particularly in the event of a change in government. The main opposition party is also considering filing a constitutional petition challenging the legitimacy of appointments made while the presidency was officially vacant.According to the party estimates and data published Wednesday on the public institution management information system (ALIO), a total of 54 new public institution chiefs have been installed or are awaiting formal appointment since martial law was declared. At least 21 of those selected under the Yoon administration are confirmed to be former lawmakers affiliated with the ruling People Power Party.The opposition party intends to request an investigation by the Board of Audit and Inspection and pursue criminal complaints against those appointed. The party is also drafting a bill to establish a permanent special prosecutor, aimed at compelling the appointees to resign voluntarily. Some within the party’s hardline faction are additionally pushing to file a constitutional petition seeking the annulment of appointments made after Yoon’s dismissal.윤다빈기자 empty@donga.com