Son ends title drought, lifts Europa League trophy

Son Heung-min, draped in the South Korean flag, kissed the UEFA Europa League trophy and stomped in delight at the center of the podium. Surrounded by cheering teammates, he lifted the silverware high, celebrating the first professional title of his 15-year career.The long-awaited moment came on Thursday in Bilbao, Spain, as Tottenham edged Manchester United 1-0 in the 2024-25 Europa League final. Brennan Johnson scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute of the first half. Son, returning from a foot injury, entered as a substitute in the 67th minute and played a crucial role in securing the win.Weighing 15 kilograms, the Europa League trophy is the heaviest among UEFA competitions. During the ceremony, Son scratched his forehead on the trophy, but the pain couldn’t wipe the smile from his face. “I’m the happiest person in the world,” he told the U.K.'s TNT Sports. “This is the dream I’ve chased since 2010.”For Tottenham, the victory ends a 17-year title drought, their last trophy being the EFL Cup in 2008. It also marks their third UEFA Cup/Europa League title and first since 1984.While many teammates left the club after repeated disappointments, Son stayed, renewing his contract and leading the team. He is the only remaining player from Tottenham’s Champions League final lineup in 2019. A Premier League Golden Boot winner (2021–22) and the club’s fifth all-time top scorer with 173 goals, Son has solidified his place among Tottenham’s greatest.“You’re not a legend without a title,” Son once said. Now, he added with a grin, “I’ve done what no one else could in 17 years. Just for today, I think I can call myself a Tottenham legend.”Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com