Korean Diabetes Association celebrates 30 years amid rising risk

The Korean Diabetes Association will hold a commemorative symposium May 23 to mark its 30th anniversary. Established as the country’s oldest patient organization, the association represents more than 150,000 members, including doctors and patients. It promotes diabetes awareness through public lectures, walking events, blood sugar testing campaigns, and diabetes camps. Over the past three decades, significant progress has been made in diabetes treatment and in policy support for children with diabetes.Yet, diabetes remains a serious concern in Korea. According to the Korean Diabetes Association, nearly one in seven adults over 30 (14.8%) has diabetes. Additionally, two in five adults are in the prediabetes stage, meaning nearly half of the adult population (42%) is at risk. Among young adults ages 19 to 39, diabetes prevalence doubled from 1.02% in 2010 to 2.02% in 2020, with about 370,000 young patients nationwide.Experts say public awareness of diabetes risk remains low. Kim Sung-hoon, education content manager at the association, said at a recent Seoul Health Show that many participants over 30 fell into high-risk groups but did not recognize their vulnerability. “When we encouraged people to check their blood sugar, many insisted they did not have diabetes,” Kim said.During the three-day event, about 2,000 attendees had blood sugar tests, with 15% showing results suggestive of diabetes. A fasting blood sugar level of 126 mg/dL or higher, or a reading above 200 mg/dL two hours after eating, indicates possible diabetes.Misinformation on social media adds to the challenge. Although diabetes is medically incurable, false claims widely circulate online, suggesting it can be fully cured or managed simply by eating certain foods or supplements. Many of these claims exaggerate the effects of specific products, often for commercial gain.The association stresses the importance of consulting a personal physician regularly to avoid misinformation. Verified medical content, such as the “Diabetes Essentials” YouTube channel featuring licensed doctors, and checking for certified health professional credentials online, can help patients find reliable guidance.Diabetes requires consistent, diligent management. Misleading social media posts that promote “miracle cures” and downplay the need for ongoing care should be disregarded.Importantly, even diagnosed diabetes patients can achieve remission—a state in which symptoms improve significantly or temporarily disappear. While not a cure, remission offers hope for better health outcomes.Many seek easy, effective ways to prevent and control diabetes, similar to looking for effortless methods to master writing or language skills. However, no magic formula exists to rapidly lower blood sugar or lose weight without lifestyle changes. Even weight-loss injections fail to deliver lasting results without fundamental behavioral adjustments.“It took about six months to a year to change my preference for sugary and fatty foods,” said Eom Soon-ae, president of a diabetes exercise group called Hanmaeum Health Club. The most effective diabetes strategy remains regular aerobic exercise, walking more than 8,000 steps daily, and improving diet habits. These changes require time and persistence. Each day’s effort builds a foundation to overcome diabetes.