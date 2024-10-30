US expresses deep concern over N. Korean troops to Russia. October. 30, 2024 07:53. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

Following reports that North Korean troops stationed in Russia have been deployed to the frontline in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that “Ukraine would not see any new restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons against North Korean forces should they enter the fight against Ukrainian forces.” The Pentagon also estimated that approximately 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia for training.



At a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was asked if there were any limitations on U.S.-supplied weapons used against North Korean forces. Singh responded unequivocally, “No,” stating that “If we see DPRK troops moving in and towards the front lines, they are co-belligerents in the war.” She clarified that international law allows for attacks on military personnel of belligerent nations without constituting war crimes.



Meanwhile, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed deep concern over Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops near the Ukrainian border in the Kursk region, saying, “We are very concerned that Russia is seeking to deploy North Korean troops in support of combat and military operations against Ukrainian forces.”



In Congress, calls are mounting for a unified response with allies to address North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s military campaign. “The United States will work closely with our allies and partners to confront and counter North Korea’s efforts to aid Putin’s war machine,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin in a statement. “The U.S. would continue supporting efforts to ensure Russia’s strategic defeat in Ukraine,” Cardin said.



한국어