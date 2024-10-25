An ethnic Korean football player rises stronger after overcoming bullying. October. 25, 2024 08:12. by 손준영 기자, 정미경 인턴기자 hand@donga.com.

“Every time I celebrate my goals, I feel the excitement that I haven’t had in the classroom or at cram school,” said Choi Alexander, a 14-year-old boy who is a 4th-generation descendant of Goryeo People, out of breath right after a football match on Oct. 10 at Seoul World Cup Auxiliary Stadium in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Back in 2017, when he was in the 1st grade of elementary school, he left Russia for South Korea with his parents, who are grandchildren of the Goryeo People.



Alexander represented South Korea in the Hope Cup organized by the Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), an international relief organization, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. He played for South Korea with the Taegeukgi on the chest although his nationality is still Russian. The KFHI-hosted biennial competition was designed to invite international children on support programs to South Korea so that they could pursue their dreams. Alexander did his best but lost the game.



“I wished to have various cultural experiences so I could come across something amazing,” Alexander said. “I thought if I became a good football player, I could travel around the world. That is why I started playing it.” One of his most exciting moments on the field is when he exchanges high fives with his team players. “I found it cool to see players from the other team doing their best but never giving up,” he recalled.



Life in South Korea has not been easy for this young boy since his family settled in Yulrang-dong, Cheongju of North Cheongju Province. He was beaten hard by two seniors and one of his classmates for no reason while walking on the street in March. It turned out that they picked a fight to see who would win – even betting their money.



He was punched in the lips and face so severely that his injuries required four weeks of treatment, costing him over one million won at hospital. His mother ended up losing her job as she had to care for her son. Afterward, he transferred to another school because he wanted to.



Currently, he gives his all to football practice. To prepare for the competition, he lodges with his teammates. Back then, he was so enthusiastic about football that he used to have dinner at 6 p.m. and keep practicing until 11 p.m.



“I had so much fun working hard just like a real football athlete with the national flag on my uniform,” he said. “I will keep training myself to become a great player.”



한국어